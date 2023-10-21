Florists advised how to protect indoor plants from diseases in the cold season

When cold weather arrives, indoor plants require special attention and protection. There are several measures you can take to ensure their comfort and health. Sometimes it's even necessary to repot earlier.

With these three tips, you can shield your indoor plants from the cold and help them survive fall and winter more easily.

Reposition your plants

When the temperature drops, move plants to a warmer, brighter location, closer to a window and providing adequate light. Avoid having the leaves of the plants touching the cold glass of the window. Also keep plants away from drafts and heaters, as these can dry out the surrounding air and harm the plants. It is recommended that delicate indoor plants be given extra protection by wrapping pots with newspaper or mulching the soil to protect the plant roots from the cold and prevent water evaporation.

Water plants thoroughly

Use warm water for watering to ensure that plants, especially tropical plants, have the proper level of humidity. To maintain humidity, place plants in a bathroom where they can get extra moisture. Spray the leaves of the plants regularly to prevent them from drying out.

Provide sufficient light

House plants need enough light for photosynthesis. If you don't have enough natural light in your house, especially in winter, consider using artificial lighting such as fluorescent or garden lamps. Avoid halogen bulbs as they can be harmful to plants. Keep a constant eye on the condition of your plants' leaves, as yellowing can be a sign of lack of light.

