Trichologists named 7 methods of hair restoration after summer

Hair is exposed to negative influences both in winter and summer. Under the influence of extreme heat, it can burn out and become more brittle. That's why it's important to take care of your hair's health, according to Pixel inform.

Consider how you can keep it healthy

Trim the ends

To prevent the tips from becoming loose, it is recommended to trim them regularly.

Reconstruction

It is important to provide your hair with enough keratin.

Adding shine

You can use a glossing procedure that uses a liquid protein solution to add shine.

Home care.

Use products that contain keratin, collagen, and hyaluronic acid to care for your hair.

Choose the right hair dryer

Choose a hair dryer that has several temperature settings and avoid using too hot air.

Tint shampoo

Instead of radical hair coloring, choose more gentle color changing products.

A good quality comb

It is important to have a comb with smooth teeth for gentle combing.

