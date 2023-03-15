Three zodiac signs will soon begin a new stage in their lives

Three zodiac signs are starting a new chapter in their lives over the next few days. Venus in Taurus and Mercury in Aries are helping them to leave the past behind and start a new life.

They will be very happy with what the stars have in store for them in the future. Astrologers have named three signs that will be able to get rid of the past.

Taurus

It will have a great chance to meet its soulmate and put an end to the celibacy and loneliness that tormented them in the past. Since Venus rules all forms of love, this sign will feel loved and cherished in the family or surrounded by loved ones and friends. Taurus is known for its loyalty and devotion and is not interested in one-night stands.

The New Moon in Aries on March 21 will be the perfect time for Taurus to invest in an exciting project and grow. The period marks a new beginning in life. This sign will set ambitious and challenging new professional goals.

Virgo

Virgo will learn to let go more over the next few days. The perfectionist nature of this sign makes them try to control everything, but this often ends up making them tired. In the coming days, Virgo should not worry because of the stars are in favor.

With Venus in Taurus, Virgo will change its perspective on romantic relationships. The sign will reach maturity, and thus the love life will develop. Mercury in Aries will allow Virgo to be more courageous in personal and professional relationships. It will know how to express its needs and set boundaries.

Leo

Venus will allow it to be happy in its love life. This planet will fill the heart with love and put a person on the path who meets Leo's expectations. The native of this sign will continue to receive the blessings of the planet of love and sensuality throughout March. This will make him forget about the romantic disappointments of the past.

At work, Leo starts all over again, especially at the New Moon in Aries. This ambitious sign will be very confident during this month. It's this surge of confidence that will allow them to move forward and venture into new professional experiences.

