Three things you shouldn't do to avoid losing your luck

You can drive away luck from your life if you do certain things that can harm it. It is worth getting rid of these habits in time to ensure positive energy and well-being.

1. You should not give away your old unwashed clothes, bread, salt, or jewelry. This is how you can give away your happiness and health to other people as well.

Read also: It will become a magnet for misfortune: what flower should not be kept at home

2. Your own thoughts, in particular, dividing the world only into "black" and "white," turn your luck away from you. Sad and good things can happen in life, but remember that a bright day will come even after the darkest night. Do not exaggerate the events.

3. Constantly showing selfishness and being ungrateful. By doing so, you will push luck away from you. Do not forget about simple gratitude.

It is worth reminding that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

If you want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!