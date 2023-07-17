Three ways to remove a ring that's stuck on your finger effortlessly

Everyone can find themselves in a situation where a ring is stuck on their finger. A few simple and safe tricks can help fix it.

Sometimes the finger swells due to manipulation of the ring, so the process is accompanied by pain. In this case, you need to consult a specialist, Sante Plus writes.

Read also: How to burn 100 kilocalories in 10 minutes: three effective tips

A ring that is too tight on your finger can quickly cause swelling. Sometimes water or heat retention can lead to serious blockage. Likewise, in the long run, when a finger is too tight, it can eventually swell, especially if you hardly ever take the ring off. Therefore, do not let the situation drag on so as not to make things worse. There are ways to get rid of the ring without much effort.

Video of the day

1. First, you need to reduce the swelling. Apply ice to the ring and finger. Then raise your hand above your head for 5-10 minutes. Cold causes blood vessels to constrict, which can reduce swelling. The elevated hand will reduce blood flow to the finger. This strategy alone may be sufficient to reduce the visible swelling and ensure safe removal of the ring.

2. Soapy water or an oily substance. Of course, lubricating the compressed area is a very common way to remove jewelry. Use a lubricant to try to remove the ring: soapy water, lotion, oil, conditioner, or even glass cleaner can make it easier to remove the ring. Don't worry, none of these substances will stick to the ring and damage it.

3. Try flossing. You may not have known this, but regular dental floss can also help. Thread it under the stuck ring so that most of it is directed toward your fingertip.

You can use a needle to thread the floss under the ring or very thin pliers. Starting at the top of the ring, wrap the thread tightly around your finger several times to compress it. Keep doing this until you reach the joint. With the end under the ring, begin to untangle the thread by pulling it toward the tip of your finger. This will allow the ring to slide over the joint and come off.

This method also works with a rope or thin rubber band.

Read also: How to improve concentration: five practical tips

Note that a ring stuck on your finger can cause great harm. A traumatic injury, such as a broken bone or any injury to the hand (or forearm), can cause swelling and cause the ring to become stuck in the finger. Even if the pain is tolerable, do not ignore the situation.

If you do not remove the ring quickly, it can lead to complications and side effects can be more serious. These include loss of sensation, poor blood circulation, potential tendon damage, irreversible tissue damage, and even forced amputation (in the worst case).

If your toe is red, swollen, or extremely painful, it is best to have your condition evaluated by a medical professional before even attempting the methods we have suggested.

We would like to remind you that UAportal has prepared a selection of useful life hacks that will help you organize your daily routine, save time, and make tasks easier.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!