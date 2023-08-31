Three ways to cool your apartment without spending a single hryvnia

Cooling your home in hot weather is essential to improve productivity and quality of life. Many tricks allow you to keep your home cool without resorting to air conditioning and cooling systems.

Sante Plus has suggested that you discover some useful and cost-effective ideas. Most importantly, you won't spend a single hryvnia.

A revolutionary way to freshen up your home without spending money

Air conditioning has a significant impact on both the environment and our utility bills. It is also expensive to install and buy.

You can freshen up your home with effective lifehacks. The first step is to create shady areas with plants or curtains. Open the shutters to the outside so that the sun's rays do not enter your rooms. Wet the curtains covering large windows to cool the air.

Keep the windows open all night to keep the room warm.

There are some rules of thumb and small precautions you can take to avoid further increases in indoor temperatures:

Use pillowcases and sheets made of silk, cotton and other breathable materials. These little things can keep the temperature inside your home down by around 2 or 3 degrees Celsius. Wet cloths create evaporative cooling and help cool the apartment. Hang a damp cotton towel or sheet directly in front of the window. Moisture from the fabric is released into the surrounding air, cooling the room. You can also take a nice cold shower. This will refresh you right away.

