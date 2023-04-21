Three ways to use toothpaste for other purposes, but with benefit: unexpected life hacks

UAportal has prepared an article about unusual ways to use toothpaste that go beyond the standard toothbrushing procedure. Toothpaste has many practical applications that can help simplify and improve everyday tasks.

Removing stains from clothing

Toothpaste is a great tool for removing stains from clothing. Apply the toothpaste directly to the stain, and then use a wet cloth to rub the paste into the clothing. Leave the toothpaste on for a few minutes, then rinse with water.

Repeat the process until the stain disappears. Toothpaste can remove a variety of stains, including coffee, tea, and wine stains.

Toothpaste can also help remove scuffs from leather shoes. Apply a small amount of toothpaste to the scuff mark and rub gently with a soft cloth. Wipe off the toothpaste with a damp cloth and let the shoe dry.

Clean household items

Toothpaste can be an effective cleaner for many household items. Apply a small amount of toothpaste to a soft cloth and use it to clean silverware, jewelry, and even piano keys. The abrasive texture of the toothpaste will help remove dirt and plaque from these surfaces.

Toothpaste will also help in cleaning the bathroom. Apply a small amount of toothpaste to a damp sponge and use it to clean the sink, bathtub, and toilet. The minty-fresh scent of the toothpaste will make your bathroom smell clean and fresh.

Soothe insect bites

Toothpaste can also help relieve the irritation and itching of insect bites. Apply a small amount of toothpaste to the affected area and leave it on for a few minutes. The cooling effect of the paste will help reduce swelling and itching.

