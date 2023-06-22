The rose season has begun in Ukraine, so many people cut flowers and put them in a vase. To make the bouquet last as long as possible, roses need to be properly cut and to have water changes regularly.

However, there are a few tricks that will extend the "life" of the bouquet for a week. UAportal has collected three tips to keep roses in the vase longest.

You can add sugar and vinegar to the water with roses. Add one tablespoon of both substances per liter of water. This will extend the "life" of the flowers, but it is important that the rose petals do not touch the water.

Read also: What to add to water to make flowers last longer after the holidays

Video of the day

Another option for prolonging the freshness of cut flowers is Domestos. The product contains chlorine, which will allow roses to stay "alive" longer. However, it is important to change the water in the vase daily.

You can also extend the "life" of the bouquet by adding aspirin to the water. The tablets will help prevent infection of the flower stems.

To do this, you need to dilute 5 aspirin tablets in a liter of water. In addition to the disinfectant effect, this method will also provide nutrition to the roses, which will make them stay "fresh" longer.

As a reminder, gifts can bring not only joy but also negative energy. Some completely innocent items can take away a person's beauty, health, and material wealth. UAportal tells what 5 things are better to cross off the gift list.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our telegram channel!