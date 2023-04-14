Three plants will help to forget about mosquitoes in the country

It will soon be warm in Ukraine, which will cause a lot of mosquitoes to appear. These insects can cause a lot of trouble, especially in the country and private areas.

However, experienced summer residents have their own advice on how to scare away mosquitoes. In particular, you can do this by planting certain plants.

One option is marigolds. Most mosquitoes do not like the smell of these flowers, so they can scare away annoying insects.

Marigolds can be planted near doors and windows, thus preventing mosquitoes from flying into the house. These flowers can also scare away pests, so they are often planted next to zucchini, tomatoes, and pumpkins.

Another option that will help scare away mosquitoes is mint. The plant is not picky and can often reproduce independently.

This culture can be planted directly in the open ground, or in separate pots, and placed near windows and doors. Lemon balm also has a similar effect on insects.

You can also plant lavender in the country, as only bees are not afraid of the smell of this plant. Almost all pests strongly dislike the smell of lavender flowers, so it will be a good means of fighting mosquitoes.

