Three plants will help get rid of weeds in the country

With the onset of heat, weeds can grow strongly in cottages, flower beds, and gardens. They not only harm garden crops, but also simple plants.

Experienced gardeners have tips on how to easily fight weeds. It is enough to plant one of several plants on the site and you can forget about weeds.

One of the methods of weed control is planting lilies in the valley. These flowers grow well in moist soil and shade and effectively suppress the growth of unwanted plants.

Another option is to plant periwinkle, isotope, verbozilla, and other "living carpets". Such plants quickly cover a large area and prevent weeds from growing.

One of the effective options is also planting mint. In addition to controlling the growth of unwanted plants, this culture will also deter pests.

