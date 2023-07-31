There are three simple ways to visually lengthen your neck. One of the easiest is to use long, dangling earrings.

Personal stylist Olena shared this on her TikTok page (@purpur.stylist). She noted that not all of the proposed options can be used in cold weather.

1. V-neckline. Nothing will make your neckline look so attractive and your neck look long like a V-neck. However, this is not always possible in a cool season.

2. Lift your hair into a high hairstyle and raise the collar to the level of the dimple on it.

3. The easiest option is to wear elongated earrings that will form a large vertical near your face.

