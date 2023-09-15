Three appliances to switch off at night to save money

Electricity bills continue to rise, but this can be fixed by changing certain habits. To pay less and minimise costs, simply unplug some devices.

According to Sante Plus, some appliances consume much more energy than others. Therefore, it is worth limiting their use.

Read also: Do I need to apply to the Social Security Office for a subsidy

Here are the devices that would be better to switch off in the evening to save electricity

According to experts, most people unnecessarily leave their devices plugged in overnight. By staying plugged in, they still consume electricity. Until you pull the plug, the meter is ticking away!

Video of the day

If you want to save electricity, we recommend that you always switch off your plasma TV before going to bed. According to experts, it is by far the device that consumes the most energy at home. Remember, even if your TV is switched off, it continues to consume electricity. With this simple daily gesture, you can save some money.

Another device you need to keep a close eye on is your desktop computer, which also consumes a lot of electricity. To reduce your bill, if possible, we recommend replacing it with a laptop. But even in the latter case, don't forget to unplug the cable every day, just like your mobile phone, to cut costs.

The main enemy is the freezer. Its energy costs are very frightening, especially when the appliance is running 24 hours a day. Depending on the volume, energy class, and model type, an average freezer can consume between 100 and 500 kWh per year. To avoid possible overeating, and if there is very little food in it, it is better to unplug it more often and store food in the freezer compartment of the refrigerator.

Earlier, we wrote about how to reduce energy costs without sacrificing comfort.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!