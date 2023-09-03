Garden geranium or pelargonium is an evergreen perennial plant that has flowers of various colours: white, pink, red or purple. To enjoy the spectacular flowering, you should add some natural ingredients to the water.

In general, the plant is unpretentious, Sante Plus writes. The plant blooms beautifully and will be a great addition to the interior of the house, balconies or terraces.

Three natural fertilisers for abundant geranium blooms:

To stimulate geraniums to bloom and get beautiful flowers all year round, here are the things you can add.

1. Iodine for geranium flowering. Dissolve a drop of medical iodine in a litre of water at room temperature. Then use this solution to water your geraniums. Each plant will need about 50 ml of this solution every two weeks during the growth period. Avoid wetting the leaves and consider moistening the soil the day before to avoid burning the roots.

Iodine is very useful for geraniums. In addition to providing the essential nutrients needed for growth, iodine allows the stems to grow faster and increases the number of buds that give rise to new flowers. Iodine also improves the flowering. The flowers become shiny and their colour is brighter.

In addition, iodine is a good antiseptic for the soil. It protects the roots from rot, as well as from fungi and parasites that affect geraniums.

2. Banana peel promotes flowering



Banana peel is a good natural fertiliser for geraniums that stimulates their flowering. To do this, cut the banana peel into pieces, put it in an airtight container and pour boiling water. Let the peel steep in a dark place for 5-7 days. Then strain the solution and mix it in equal parts with water. Please note that you can also bury the banana peel pieces in the soil. They break down slowly and release the necessary nutrients for good plant growth.

3. Milk to stimulate the flowering



Milk is also effective in nourishing this plant and promoting its flowering. To do this, dilute 100 ml of milk in a litre of water and pour this solution over the geraniums.

To improve the flowering of geraniums, it is advisable not only to water the plant regularly but also to water it with a special geranium fertiliser, especially if it is in bright sun.

How to water geraniums

Garden geraniums need regular and abundant watering, especially during the vegetative growth period, i.e. from March to October. This plant is certainly greedy for water, but it is also afraid of excess water, which can cause rotting of its roots and yellowing of its leaves.

To avoid this, water geraniums only when the soil is dry on the surface. Do not forget to remove excess water from the planter or saucer. During the winter, geraniums should first reduce watering hours and then stop watering completely as the plant enters the dormant period.

As a reminder, houseplants can beautify your space and bring benefits, but they can also be a source of inconvenience and problems. Some of them can attract pests, such as cockroaches.

