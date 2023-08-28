Three indoor plants that will protect the house from dust

Dust particles suspended in the air can cause serious reactions when inhaled by allergy sufferers. However, in addition to good cleaning, you can also use plants to combat dust in the house.

Some indoor plants are useful not only as home decorations. They have other benefits. They can also purify indoor air. Some houseplants are even useful in reducing dust levels in the house.

You should also know that if dust settles on some plants, it is because they increase the humidity level in the environment. Thus, the dust remains on the surface of the leaves.

What 3 houseplants can remove dust from the house

Ficus elastica

Rubber ficus or elastic ficus is a perennial green plant with decorative leaves. This plant has a feature of increasing the humidity of the room thanks to its leaves. Indeed, it releases water, which it absorbs through the roots in the form of moisture thanks to the pores on the underside of the leaves. Therefore, its large, wide, leathery and shiny leaves are very effective in attracting and retaining dust. In fact, they have the peculiarity of trapping dust particles. which remain suspended in the air thanks to the waxy appearance of their leaves. For greater efficiency, it is advisable to clean the leaves regularly with a slightly dampened microfiber cloth.

In addition to dust, Ficus rubbera also has purifying properties. It is effective in purifying indoor air from formaldehyde, a toxic material released by glue, varnish, or insulation.

Ficus benjamina

Native to Asia and Oceania, Ficus benjamina is an ornamental shrub that is easy to care for. It has the peculiarity of adapting to any environment and supports the confined environment of houses or apartments very well. This is what makes Ficus benjamina a hardy and robust houseplant.

When grown indoors, the weeping fig helps to keep the air fresh and increases the humidity thanks to its leaves. In this way, it attracts dust.

It is best to choose a ficus with a thick top and a large trunk. This way, your plant will be able to improve the humidity level in the room. Be sure to spray the leaves frequently with non-lime water, such as rainwater, especially if your ficus is placed near a heat source.

Pothos

Pothos is a plant that releases a lot of water, increasing the humidity of the room. It is a perennial ornamental plant that can attract dust due to its evergreen leaves. This tropical plant is a liana that can have a hanging or climbing appearance. Its dense foliage has a special feature of trapping dust particles. And that's not all. Pothos also has the ability to absorb toxins from the surrounding air, such as carbon monoxide, xylene, toluene, benzene, and formaldehyde. This indoor green plant is easy to grow. Being unpretentious, it is suitable for beginners and people who do not have much experience.

And yet (still), thanks to the leaves of these indoor green plants, you will be able to remove suspended dust in your home as well as purify the surrounding air from toxins.

As a reminder, houseplants can beautify your space and bring benefits, but they can also be a source of inconvenience and problems. Some of them have the ability to attract pests, such as cockroaches.

