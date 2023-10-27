Three effective tips to help you not cry while chopping onions

Onions are one of the ingredients that are added to many dishes. However, when sliced, people often start to cry.

The reason people cry is because of an evolutionary defense mechanism that is designed to protect the plant from damage. However, there are ways to make the cutting process less tearful, according to Express.co.uk.

When an onion is cut, an enzyme called allinase is released from the damaged cells, eventually releasing a gas that travels through the air and irritates the eye lining.

Cut the onions under the hood

Airflow can make a huge difference. Chopping onions in a well-ventilated area means that less gas will get into your eyes.

Try working under a range hood, but make sure the air is blowing downward instead of being sucked upward. You can also try opening a window and letting the wind dilute the gas.

Use a sharp knife

Using a sharp knife damages the flesh of the onion less, so the amount of gas released is reduced. A dull knife, on the other hand, can make slicing the onion more difficult and increase the time you spend slicing.

Chill the onions

Place the onion in the refrigerator for several hours before slicing. Chemical reactions slow down at low temperatures, so cold onions should give off less gas when sliced.

