'Three hours of hellish battle': border guards repelled the assault of the occupiers in Bakhmut (video)

Ukrainian border guards continue to heroically defend Bakhmut in Donetsk region. In particular, six border guards of the Luhansk detachment held back the offensive of the occupiers for three hours.

The defenders of Ukraine managed to hold their positions and repel enemy attacks. This was reported on the Telegram channel of the State Border Service.

"Bakhmut. Three hours of a hellish battle with overwhelming enemy forces. Six border guards of the Luhansk detachment held positions and repelled enemy attacks for three hours," the report says.

It is noted that due to the danger of complete encirclement of the border guards, a fire support group was sent to help.

"Thanks to the skillful use of grenade launchers and small arms, the offensive of the invaders was repelled, and the wounded were evacuated to a safe zone," the agency added.

In the video, you can see how border guards repulse an enemy attack with various weapons. The exact time and place of the fight are not announced for security reasons.

