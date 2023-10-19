Three budget-friendly ways to get your microwave clean and degreased

Grease, dirt and food residue can accumulate in the microwave. The accumulation of grease inside and outside the appliance becomes a breeding ground for bacteria.

There are practical, inexpensive and simple ways to clean and degrease. This is reported by Sante Plus.

1- Lemon and water to clean and degrease your microwave.

Squeeze the juice of half of a lemon into a bowl, add water, some zest and put the container in the microwave. Wait a few minutes, then once the steam has escaped from the bowl, wait a few more minutes before opening the appliance door. You'll notice that the grease, burnt food, and other grime on the oven walls will soften. Afterward, clean the walls with a microfiber cloth.

2. Wet towel. An even easier way is to put a wet towel in the microwave. Then turn on the appliance, wait two minutes for the residue and grease to soften, then wipe the inside of the oven with a soft, clean cloth.

3. Leavening agent. A leavening agent is a perfect choice for tackling the most stubborn stains and hard crusts. To use a common household product, mix one tablespoon with water to form a paste. Rub on the walls and leave it on for 5 minutes. After that, wipe with a damp cloth, then allow to dry. Another method is to mix two tablespoons of leavening agent and 500 ml of water in a bowl, then place it in the microwave. Heat it for two minutes so that the grease heats up on the sides. Then use a cloth to clean it.

