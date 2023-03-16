Three zodiac signs should prepare for a difficult period until March 19

The full moon in Virgo, Saturn in Pisces and Mercury in Aries - these celestial movements will bring certain complications until March 19 for certain constellations of the zodiac.

Astrologers have named three zodiac signs that will face a difficult and turbulent week. The movements of the planets will have a negative impact on their lives.

Gemini

You may be going through a difficult time as the full moon enters Virgo, which will bring its share of anxiety and sadness. Try to give yourself moments of relaxation and distraction to recharge your batteries before facing the busy days ahead. With Saturn moving through Pisces, be prepared to face setbacks until March 19.

Don't hesitate to rely on people who provide stability and support. The harmony of your surroundings can also have a positive impact on your mood and improve your difficult daily life. Also remember that this difficult time will not last forever. A little patience and courage will help you overcome all obstacles.

Virgo

Saturn's Aquarius move into Pisces could have a negative impact, causing serious personal problems that could last until at least March 19. In addition, Mercury will soon arrive in Aries. You may be sad and full of doubts, but know that this situation will not last long! Be careful at work and don't get into uncomfortable or difficult situations, especially with your bosses.

The entry of the full Moon into your sign can lead to the fact that in the coming days you will see the glass half empty rather than half full. But don't lose heart, these obstacles are only temporary, and you will be able to overcome them brilliantly! Just trust yourself. Besides, your environment, especially your friends, will be there to reach out to you.

Sagittarius

The passage of Saturn in Pisces can have a negative impact, and you may face some complications until March 19. The stars advise you not to rush either in love or at work. Just remember that there is a time for everything and don't make hasty decisions! Do not rely on the advice of strangers, think before agreeing to anything, especially if it is a contract.

As Mercury moves into Aries, be careful as someone may want to take advantage of your generosity and naivety to deceive you. Don't forget that after the rain comes good weather, so sooner or later, calm will return to your life. Be patient, and everything will be fine after that.

