A three-day magnetic storm will shake the Earth in the second half of June: dangerous dates have been announced

In the second half of June, the most powerful magnetic storm for the entire month is expected. It will last for three days.

During this period, people may experience not only general malaise but also exacerbation of chronic diseases. The dates of magnetic storms with reference to scientists were published on the website of Meteoagent.

It is worth noting that the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration determines the space weather for each month and warns of dangerous phenomena.

According to their data, the next powerful meteorological impact will hit the Earth on June 16. Its power will be 4 points. However, on June 18-20, a magnetic storm is expected to have a magnitude of 5.

On the other days of June, magnetic storms will be weak at 2 points.

How to improve your well-being during weather strikes

During the period of disturbances in the Earth's atmosphere due to solar flares, people mostly complain of headaches, irritability, mood swings, high/low blood pressure, joint and muscle pain, sleep problems/permanent drowsiness, and exacerbation of chronic diseases.

To improve your health during magnetic storms, follow these tips:

1. Drink enough clean water and green or herbal tea per day. It is better to avoid coffee, alcoholic beverages, and energy drinks.

2. Choose a balanced diet. Consume enough fat, protein, carbohydrates, and fiber. In summer, do not limit yourself to fresh fruits, berries and vegetables.

3. Don't forget about walks in the fresh air, go for light jogs and add some light exercise. Experts do not recommend spending much time in direct sunlight.

4. Regulate your sleep and rest schedule, avoid stressful situations and conflicts.

