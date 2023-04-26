A three-day magnetic storm has already covered the Earth: what is the danger for Ukrainians?

On April 26, the most powerful magnetic storm of the month began. It is caused by the penetration of coronal masses of the Sun into the charged atmosphere of the Earth.

Scientists say that a powerful geomagnetic storm can be dangerous not only for electrical appliances and power plant failure but also for airplanes and spacecraft. During such a period, people also complain of feeling unwell.

According to Meteoagent, the magnetic storm with a magnitude of 6 will last from April 26 to April 28 inclusive. The next two days will be quite calm, and outbreaks are preliminarily recorded at 2 points. That is, the danger level is low.

During magnetic storms, you should be especially careful and take care of your health. Most people complain of headaches, dizziness and weakness, high blood pressure, muscle and joint pain, drowsiness, or insomnia.

To feel better on dangerous days, follow these simple rules:

Drink more water and herbal teas. Give up coffee, alcohol, hookah, and cigarettes.

Eat healthy food, fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Avoid spicy, fatty, and fried foods.

Give preference to walks in the fresh air, and increase your physical activity as much as possible.

Don't be nervous and avoid scandals and conflicts. Take care of your mental health, and do not overexert yourself.

Stick to sleep/wake-up routines.

Note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your physician or other qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

As a reminder, a series of moderate-intensity magnetic storms are expected in April. However, it is worth taking care of on some days when geomagnetic disturbances become more powerful.

