Top 7 houseplants that scent the air

Houseplants predominantly do not have a pronounced fragrance. This peculiarity is due to selection, since the natural aromas of flowers are designed to attract insect pollinators, and here, in your house, this is not a necessity. However, it is important to note that this does not apply to all indoor plants, and some of them can smell very nice. We want to tell you about 7 indoor plants that have a magical aroma.

About this writes Focus.

Citrus tree

Small citrus trees, such as lemon, orange, lime and tangerine, are characterized by beautiful fragrant flowers and a rich harvest of fruits that are rich in vitamin C. They are considered to be among the best scented indoor plants and they add freshness in your home.

Gardenia

Gardenia is known for its extremely pleasant fragrance and is often recommended as a natural aromatic diffuser. In order for it to grow and bloom, it is important to provide it with enough light.

Jasmine

The indoor jasmine, like its garden relative, has an excellent fragrance. Like other aromatic flowers, it needs sadequate light: at least six hours of sunlight every day. Therefore, in winter or in cloudy weather, additional lighting will be necessary.

Orchid

Orchids are not always fragrant, but some varieties can surprise you with a delicate fragrance, sometimes extremely unexpected. For example, the chocolate-scented Sharry Baby Oncidium orchid will amaze you. Other varieties, such as 'Melochanie' and 'Hawaiian Sunset', reveal a delicate fragrance. If you purchase an orchid while it is in bloom, you can enjoy its fragrance. During this period, remember to keep it moist to maximize the magical fragrance.

Fragrant Geraniums

Geranium, one of the most popular plants on Ukrainian windowsills will give you a subtle fragrance during flowering. Unlike ordinary geraniums, the leaves of fragrant geraniums do not have a special aroma. This plant is recommended for aromatherapy, as it has a positive effect on the nervous system.

French lavender

French lavender can be grown as a houseplant, and with proper care and sufficient light, it will always please you with its fragrance.

Read also: Taking energy - which trees should not be planted near the house

Stephanotis

Stephanotis, also known as bridal wreath, has small, delicate flowers that emit a pleasant and strong fragrance. The plant requires a bright sunlight and moderate watering, making it very easy to care for.

If you decide to purchase several of these plants, place them in rooms with good ventilation, as the fragrance can intensify in closed rooms and cause headaches.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!

We will remind, we have already written what indoor plants should not be kept near children and animals.