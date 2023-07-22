Top 6 easy ways to refresh your body in the heat without taking a shower

It's incredibly hot outside and we don't always have the opportunity to take a shower. However, there are other ways to refresh your body. UaPortal will tell you about them.

Use dry shampoo

If you want to quickly freshen up your hair but don't have time to take a shower, dry shampoo will help. It will refresh your hair and put it in order.

Use an antiseptic

You can disinfect your hands with an antiseptic. You can use chlorhexidine, peroxide or any other antiseptic that is sold at a pharmacy or household chemical stores.

Change your clothes more often

A fresh T-shirt or sweatshirt and jeans will help you cool off a bit. Wear clothes made of natural, breathable fabrics.

Use antiperspirant

It will get rid of sweating and unpleasant odors.

Use wipes for intimate hygiene

They help maintain the natural balance of intimate microflora.

