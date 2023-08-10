Top 5 things to say to your hairdresser before a haircut to get the best result

Hair is perfect when it looks not only beautiful but also natural. How do you achieve this result? It's important to share with your hairdresser how you style your hair and how you take care of it on a daily basis. Experts say that the master should ask if you are ready to style your hair every day or if you want to limit yourself to combing it. This will affect the selection of a haircut.

It is also important to consider the innate characteristics of the hair. For example, dense and wavy curls require careful handling of layers as they can add volume or make the hair too thick. Your hairdresser should know the natural structure of your hair. It is also important to talk about colouring, as this will affect the chosen cut and colour.

When mentioning hair length, it is important to give specific numbers. For example, if you want to shorten the length by two centimetres, be sure to mention this to avoid misunderstandings.

Even if you have a photo of the hairstyle you want, we also advise you to ask the master what hairstyle will suit your face shape. Stylists emphasise that it is important to consider your face shape when choosing a hairstyle, not just trends.

Don't hesitate to ask for recommendations on products and procedures.

