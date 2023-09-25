You will face serious difficulties: where you cannot leave your slippers

Slippers are associated with coziness, comfort and tranquility in the home. Perhaps that's why many signs are associated with this type of footwear.

Despite this, not all people follow these signs. Many of them are used to leaving slippers anywhere.

However, there are two specific places where it is not recommended to place your slippers. Ignoring these rules can lead to serious problems.

Under the bed

A sign says that slippers left under the bed can lead to betrayal or misunderstandings in the family. This can apply to both men and women.

Under the cabinet

It is also not recommended to leave slippers under the closet. According to beliefs, house shoes that are placed under the closet can lead to financial difficulties. There is even a belief that it can attract thieves to your home.

Regardless of how seriously you take such signs, it is important to remember that they are part of cultural heritage and can affect a person's psychological state.

