Top 5 plants that will make the garden look 'lively' without constant watering

During hot and dry summers, it can be challenging to consistently water your garden. However, this should not deter you from taking care of the area.

Gardening expert Sarah Raven has identified five drought-resistant plants that can bring vibrancy and brightness to your garden without requiring excessive watering. This information was reported by Express.co.uk.

Sarah has highlighted the advantages of planting drought-tolerant species and offered guidance on selecting the appropriate varieties. Additionally, she has provided practical advice on caring for these resilient plants during the scorching summer heat.

Pelargonium

This plant showcases exquisite pink flowers that, according to Sarah, appear stunning when placed in pots or along borders. Pelargoniums are resilient to drought and do not suffer from dehydration, although their growth may be hindered if they are excessively dry.

Limonium "Dazzle Rocks"

This plant produces numerous breathtaking pink and purple flowers that entice bees and butterflies throughout the garden during the summer. It exhibits tolerance to both drought and heat, and its compact size allows it to flourish in a perennial pot or at the front of a border.

Sage "Cardonna"

Cardonna, being one of the earliest sage varieties, produces remarkably long spikes that can reach a height of 60 cm. This drought-tolerant perennial thrives in sunny locations with well-drained, nutrient-rich soil. Gardeners can anticipate the emergence of beautiful purple flowers from June to October.

Gaura "Lindheimer"

Sarah emphasized that this plant is "the perfect choice" for lining paths and adding visual appeal to flower beds. It thrives in full sunlight and typically blooms from June to August.

Verbena "Bonariensis"

The gardening expert describes this plant as producing "absolutely stunning purple flowers" from late summer to fall. Additionally, it has a tendency to attract butterflies as soon as the sun makes an appearance.

