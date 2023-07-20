Top 4 things you shouldn't do in front of your guests: put you in an awkward position

Each of us has at least once found ourselves in an unpleasant situation when the hosts did things at a party that made them look bad. UaPortal will tell you what not to do in front of your guests.

Don't finish preparing before the guests arrive

If a formal meeting is expected, for example, all preparations should be completed on time. It is not polite to run to clean, prepare food, or rush to get dressed and make up when the guests are already at the door. Everything should be ready before they arrive.

Avoid uncomfortable topics

Health, money, religion, or politics - these topics can be controversial, especially if you don't know your guests well. These topics can cause trouble and negative emotions. It's better to discuss common interests, hobbies, and pleasant topics that won't cause conflict or irritation.

Restrain pets

If you have pets, pay attention to their behaviour when guests arrive. Their actions can affect the general mood and ruin the evening. Make sure your pets are comfortable in advance and, if necessary, send them to a quiet place. At the same time, find out about possible allergies of your guests and warn them about the presence of animals in your home.

Don't start cleaning until the guests have left

Doing the dishes or cleaning up can leave the impression that you want your guests to leave, which can be offensive. Instead, focus on socialising and enjoying the time you have together. If the guests are really staying late, you can inadvertently hint at the end of the party, for example, by starting to clear the table.

Don't make family scenes

Of course, quarrels and disagreements in the family can be a problem. But when you have guests, avoid open conflicts and unpleasant comments about each other. Try to maintain a pleasant atmosphere and focus on your guests, helping them to feel comfortable.

