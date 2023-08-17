Top 3 very healthy products that everyone can afford

Nutrition experts agree that the healthiest foods don't have to be exotic and expensive. Common foods can also be rich in nutrients.

Here are the top 3 such foods:

Seaweed

It is a storehouse of vitamins, amino acids, and trace elements. It is ideal for cleansing the body of toxins. Seaweed contains twice as much phosphorus, 11 times as much magnesium, 16 times as much iron, and 40 times as much sodium as regular cabbage.

This product contains alginic acid, fructose, polysaccharides, vitamins B1, B2, B12, D, A, E, ascorbic acid, potassium and fiber.

Legumes

Beans, peas, chickpeas, and lentils are legumes that are rich in vegetable protein. They are the basis of nutrition for vegetarians. Legumes contain a lot of fiber, B vitamins, iron, and minimal fat. Regular consumption of beans helps to normalize the functioning of the intestines and cardiovascular system, as well as reduces blood sugar and bad cholesterol levels. It is recommended to soak the beans for 10-12 hours before eating them to remove phytic acid. However, it is better not to eat raw beans.

Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut is rich in vitamins A, B, C, pectin, calcium, potassium, magnesium, and zinc. It contains beta-carotene, vitamin U and group B. These vitamins prevent the development of numerous diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, including gastric ulcer and duodenal ulcer. Sauerkraut contains several times more vitamin P than fresh cabbage. Already 300 g of sauerkraut contains the daily value of vitamin C, which is important for maintaining immunity. Also, 1 tablespoon of sauerkraut contains the daily value of vitamin K, which affects blood clotting.

