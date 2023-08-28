Top 3 popular laundry detergents that absolutely cannot be used: they will destroy the washing machine

Experts warn about the potential danger of using certain detergents in washing machines, which can negatively affect their work.

Studies have shown that some popular combinations of substances can cause your machine to break down.

As you know, the Internet is full of life hacks that promise to improve washing results with additional ingredients, such as vinegar. However, it is worth remembering that using vinegar to wash clothes in automatic machines is not safe.

Acetic acid can cause potential damage to the washing machine and result in significant repair costs. Therefore, you should refrain from using vinegar in your laundry.

It is important to understand that vinegar can be used for rinsing, color preservation, odor removal, and other purposes, but a concentrated vinegar solution is aggressive to some components of washing machines, including rubber seals, which can cause damage or wear over time.

If you do plan to use vinegar in your laundry, it is important to check the manufacturer's instructions or contact customer service to make sure that it does not violate the warranty and does not cause any undesirable consequences for the machine.

It is also important not to use excessive amounts of salt and baking soda. In fact, experts recommend using only citric acid. The maximum allowable dose is 80 ml per wash.

