Top 3 tricks for summer wardrobe: stylist's tips

Stylist Yevheniya Braha has named three interesting tricks to use when creating a summer look. We are talking about accessory techniques.

In her TikTok channel, she emphasised that it is worth paying attention to the crochet technique, belt bags and rope jewellery. Of course, the stylist showed how to apply these techniques in real life.

1. Accessories in the crochet technique. These include bags, hats, swimwear, and various capes for the beach in the crochet technique.

2. A belt-jewellery or a belt-bag. This will add style to the look and draw attention to you.

3. Decorations on ropes. Not so long ago, flowers were popular, but now you can choose absolutely any kind of jewellery.

