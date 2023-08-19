Warm or cold: ophthalmologists have named the most beneficial light for the eyes

Colour temperature is divided into three categories: warm, cool and neutral. Warm colour has yellow, red and orange hues.

Pixel inform writes about it.

The second option has a light blue and dark blue spectrum.

Neutral light is pure white lighting without any shades.

What light is better for the eyes

It is believed that both cold and very warm light have a bad effect on vision, while white or neutral light, on the contrary, is not harmful to the eyes.

However, ophthalmologists claim that colour temperature does not affect vision, because it is prolonged eye strain in insufficiently bright light that causes vision to deteriorate.

