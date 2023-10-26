In order to avoid colds in the cold season, special attention should be paid to warming your feet. The extremities have the worst blood supply compared to other parts of the body. A person can catch a cold when the cold slows down metabolic processes in the body, leads to a decrease in blood circulation and a weakening of the immune system.

Here are the main recommendations on how to dress and how to wear shoes to avoid hypothermia and colds:

Dress appropriately for the weather. Shoes should be warm and waterproof, pay special attention to the sole material, as rubber soles can catch cold. Use woolen socks for additional insulation. Wear several layers of clothing in cold weather. Avoid natural fabrics such as cotton, as they do not retain heat well. Choose warm materials for outerwear and hats. Pay attention to fabrics that retain heat well and remove excess moisture.

By following these recommendations, you can reliably protect yourself from the cold, and your body from colds.

