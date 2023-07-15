Cheese technologist tells how to properly store hard cheese so that it does not spoil as long as possible

Roman Hayetskyi, a cheese technologist from Ukraine, shared his advice on the proper storage of hard cheeses in a commentary for the editorial board of the Ukrainian culinary website Shuba.

According to him, it is best to buy a large piece of hard cheese. First of all, it is recommended to wrap the cheese in a non-sticky parchment, and then in a bag, leaving a small air gap between them. Such packaging will help create an optimal microclimate for cheese storage.

Hayetsky also advises storing hard cheeses in a special container, placing it in the warmest part of the refrigerator. Alternatively, the container can be placed on the balcony if the temperature is between 8 and 15 °C.

