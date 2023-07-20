In today's world, where stress and anxiety constantly accompany our daily routines, finding a way to come back to reality and calm your overwhelmed state can be a challenge. However, there is an effective psychological technique that helps to engage in mindful practice and grounding. What is this technique? It's so simple that it can be used anytime and anywhere with any objects. It's called "Be aware of your morning coffee".

Here's how to do it:

Take a cup of coffee in your hands and direct your full attention to it. Examine it as if it were the first time in your life, look at its shape and structure in detail; Describe to yourself the color of the coffee, its richness. Breathe in the aroma deeply, enjoy every note of the smell; Take the first sip very slowly, almost carefully. Feel the coffee lightly touch your tongue; Hold the coffee in your mouth, savor its taste, feel every note of flavor; Take a sip slowly, reflecting on the temperature and texture of the coffee; While swallowing, pay attention to the movements of your throat as the coffee goes down your esophagus; Feel the taste of coffee gently disappear from your tongue; Repeat this whole sequence with each subsequent sip. Do not allow yourself to be distracted from the process, focus only on coffee.

