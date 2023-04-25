Cockroaches will leave your home on their own: how to make a natural pest control product

Pests such as cockroaches can be a problem for any kitchen, they crawl through food and lay their eggs. However, there is an easy way you can make a homemade repellent that will make them leave your home. The product has a strong odor that cockroaches cannot tolerate, so they will flee.

To prepare a natural repellent, you will need the following ingredients:

a little water;

½ tablespoon of sugar;

1 tablespoon of baking soda;

7 bay leaves.

Start by chopping the bay leaves into small pieces, then put the water on the heat. Add the baking soda and sugar to the water and stir until everything dissolves. Next, put the bay leaf in a spray bottle, cover it with the solution, and leave it to ferment for 12 hours.

After the repellent is ready, spray it in places where you have seen cockroaches, avoiding direct contact with food. Spray the product anywhere you have found pests, and they will run away from the strong odor.

