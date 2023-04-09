Tankers of the 92nd brigade helped the infantry destroy the enemy near Bakhmut (video)

The Ukrainian military continues to repel enemy attacks near Bakhmut in Donetsk region. Tankers come to the aid of the infantrymen.

In particular, fighters of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade named after the basket chieftain Ivan Sirk struck the positions of the occupiers. The video was released on the OMBr YouTube channel.

"Battle for Ukraine. The enemy is at arm's length. The trenches of the Orcs and our Heroes are separated by a strip of wood. A tank goes out to support the infantry. It works. These few minutes of battle do not convey the horror of the situation and the heroism of our defenders. They fearlessly fight for every meter of Ukrainian land. Let's remember that!" - the message says.

Video of the day

In the video, you can see how the tankers move to the position and start striking the enemy. The trenches of the Russian occupiers are located across the forest strip.

Also, the other day, the Ukrainian military conducted a number of successful counterattacks near Bakhmut and "struck" the enemy. The fighters of the 3rd separate assault brigade were engaged in the elimination of the enemy.

