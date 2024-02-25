Leopard tank shoots occupiers' infantry: incendiary video

The 1st Separate Assault Battalion named after Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubaylo of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade recently showed an archive video (from August 2023) of the combat operation of a Leopard 2A5 (Strv 122) tank.

In the Kupyansk direction, the armored giant shot at enemy infantry at point blank range - accurately and deliberately. The doomed occupants tried to escape, but died shamefully under the tank's deadly fire.

Leopard's hunt

"We are focusing on the Leopard we rented and the severed asses of Muscovites hanging from the treetops," the press service of the 1st Da Vinci Brigade ironically says, "We publish the video with a time delay, because feats have no statute of limitations..."

