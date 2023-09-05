These vegetables should not be eaten: how to choose pesticide-free tomatoes

Tomatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in our diet. They can be used in a variety of dishes and always have a delicious juicy taste.

However, when choosing tomatoes for consumption, it is important to consider the quality and safety of the product, especially if you are looking for organic tomatoes without pesticides, Stina writes.

Here are some useful tips on how to choose quality tomatoes that meet your safety standards:

1. Organic cultivation: Make sure that the label or price tag indicates "organic" tomatoes. Organic produce is grown without the use of chemical pesticides and artificial fertilisers, making it safe for your health.

2. Colour and texture: The right colour and texture are key indicators of tomato quality. Tomatoes should have a bright, rich colour that matches their variety. Avoid tomatoes with spots, scratches or signs of drying out.

3. Shape and structure: Tomatoes should be smooth and even, without scratches or apparent deformities. Their surface should be smooth and free of external damage.

4. Aroma: Good quality tomatoes have a pleasant and distinct aroma. Tasteless tomatoes may be unripe or grown with artificial substances.

5. Firmness: If you are choosing tomatoes for reuse, they should be easy to press with your finger, but not too soft. Soft tomatoes tend to spoil faster.

6. Size: Tomatoes are great in different sizes. Choose the size that suits you for your particular use. Small tomatoes are great for salads, while large tomatoes are great for slicing or making sauces.

7. Source: Consider where you buy your tomatoes. They may be of higher quality if you buy them at farmers' markets or organic stores.

8. Certification: Look for products that are certified organically grown. This is another way to ensure that the tomatoes are grown without harmful chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

