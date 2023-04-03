This is how grandma cooks: an incredibly delicious recipe for traditional Ukrainian paska (video)

Since ancient times, Ukrainians have been baking festive bread, or Paska, for Easter. Nowadays, there are many different recipes with different additives.

However, we offer an incredibly tasty and easy recipe for paska, which was used even by our grandmothers. The pastry turns out tasty, moist and moderately sweet. Its structure is airy, Maryana Haber-Dudar said on her YouTube channel.

Read also: Paska for Easter with salted caramel - how to easily make Panettone

Recipe for 10 paskas as a 0.5 can and 250 g each, or 5 paskas as a 1 liter can, a can and 500 g each.

Video of the day

Ingredients:

flour - 1 kg;

warm milk - 400 ml;

egg yolks - 10 pcs.;

yeast - 100 g;

butter - 200 g;

sugar - 200 g;

raisins - 150 g;

vanilla sugar - 50 g;

salt - ½ teaspoon;

zest of 1 lemon.

First you need to prepare for the dough. To do this, add yeast to warm milk, 1 tbsp. of sugar, and 3 tbsp. of flour. Leave it for 15 minutes.

At this time, start the dough. Combine the egg yolks with the sugar and mash, add the vanilla sugar and salt. Mix well until a homogeneous mass is formed. Pour in the melted butter, add the grated zest of 1 lemon, and stir again. Pour in the brew and continue stirring. Pour in the raisins, add the flour, and knead the dough.

Read also: How to make cake pops in the shape of eggs - a simple Easter recipe

Then put the dough into the mold and leave it for 1 hour. It needs time to rise and double in volume.

Brush the top of the Easter cakes with an egg and then bake in a preheated oven for 45 minutes at 45 degrees.

Watch the video to learn more about making a real Ukrainian Easter cake paska.

As a reminder, a kraffin is a delicious dessert consisting of puff pastry and a cupcake. It is usually prepared for Easter, and the main feature is the filling with various ingredients (nuts, dried fruits, candied fruits, poppy seeds, cherries, cottage cheese or jam).

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!