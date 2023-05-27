Melts in your mouth: risotto recipe with vegetables

Risotto is a dish of Italian cuisine based on arborio rice, which has a special structure and gives this dish the desired consistency.

Ingredients:

- Rice (preferably arborio) - 200 g

- Onion - 1 pc.

- Bell pepper (red) - 1 pc.

- Mushrooms - 300 g

- Broth (mushroom) - 3 tbsp.

- Parmesan cheese - 75-100 g

- Parsley - 1 bunch

- Green onions - 1 bunch

- Vegetable oil (for frying)

- Salt, ground black pepper - to taste

Method of preparation:

1. Cut the onion into rings and fry. Dice the pepper and add it to the onion. Chop and add the mushrooms to the rest of the vegetables. Fry everything for 5 minutes until soft.

2. Take another frying pan and fry the rice for 2-3 minutes.

3. Reduce the heat and stir in the broth slowly in parts, stirring constantly. This way, the yew should absorb all the broth.

4. Add the vegetables to the rice and stir.

5. Grate the cheese and add to the rice and vegetables. Also add herbs, salt, pepper, mix and

heat for another 2 minutes.

