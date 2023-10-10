A quick and nutritious dish according to a recipe from Shuba will become your favorite breakfast.

Ingredients:

Chicken eggs - 8 pcs.

Black bread - 250 g

Milk 2.8% - 150 ml

Tomatoes - 2 pcs.

Sunflower oil - 50 ml

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Greens - to taste

The method of preparation:

1. Cut the bread into small cubes. Fry it until golden brown.

2. Beat eggs into a bowl, add milk, salt, pepper and whisk. Pour the mixture over the fried bread cubes, reduce the heat, cover and cook for a few minutes.

3. Chop the greens and cut the tomatoes into small cubes.

4. Open the lid and sprinkle the omelet with tomatoes and herbs. Serve immediately.

