Hearty and quick: a recipe for pasta with zucchini and green peas

This summer pasta is prepared very quickly and easily from available ingredients. You can change the recipe as you wish, add other spices and even vegetables.

Ingredients:

- Olive oil - 1 tbsp.

- Red onion - 1/2 pc.

- Garlic, cloves - 1 pc.

- Zucchini - 1 pc.

- Frozen green peas - 85 g

- Hard grated cheese - 110 g

- Cream - 100 ml

- Pasta - 140 g

- Parsley - to taste

- Salt - to taste

- Ground black pepper - to taste

Method of preparation:

1. Wash and chop the red onion, garlic, and zucchini and fry them in a frying pan until soft. Add the peas and heat through.

2. Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the package.

3. Add the grated cheese and the cream, season with salt and pepper.

4. Heat for another 4-5 minutes, adding most of the chopped parsley and pasta. Transfer to a plate and garnish with parsley.

