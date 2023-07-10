Syrskyi demonstrates explosive work of anti-tank units near Bakhmut (video)

Ukrainian troops continue to fight in one of the hottest areas of the frontline - Bakhmut. In particular, soldiers used Stugna to shoot down an enemy armoured personnel carrier and a pickup truck with occupants.

This was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. Soldiers of the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade were engaged in the liquidation.

"Bakhmut direction. One of the 30th Brigade's "anti-tank" units performed well. First, the fighters burned an enemy pickup truck with Russian personnel and ammunition with a Stugna-P," the statement said.

Video of the day

It is noted that later the Ukrainian military discovered the enemy's MTLB. The soldiers turned it into scrap with accurate strikes.

"It was a good gift from the army for the unit commander, who celebrated his birthday the day before," added Syrskyi.

The exact time and location of the destruction of the enemy equipment is not disclosed for security reasons.

As a reminder, aerial reconnaissance aircraft tracked down a Russian T-80 tank near Bakhmut. After accurate shots by Ukrainian soldiers, it turned into scrap.

