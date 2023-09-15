Svan salt: how to prepare the famous Georgian seasoning at home

Svan salt is a universal seasoning that is traditionally used in Georgian cuisine. It is a dry mixture of spices, which is obtained by mixing table salt with crushed spices in certain proportions.

It has a rich spicy aroma and gives dishes a special sharpness and piquancy.

The main components of Svan salt are:

The salt itself

Utsho-suneli is a mixture of spices consisting of blue fenugreek, suneli hops, black pepper, coriander, marjoram, basil, thyme and parsley.

Garlic.

Svan salt is used for cooking soups, sauces, meat and fish dishes, vegetable salads, marinades, as well as for salting.

A recipe for Svan salt from a professional chef from Batumi

Ingredients

2 Art. spoons of dried cilantro (coriander)

1 Art. a spoonful of cumin

1 full art. a spoonful of dried dill

1 Art. a spoonful of Utsho Suneli

1 Art. a spoonful of bitter dried red pepper

1 Art. spoon of Imereti saffron (can be replaced with dried marigolds)

Garlic - 150 grams

Coarse table salt - 6-7 tbsp. a spoon

Preparation:

Garlic cloves should be crushed in a mortar.

Separately mix all the spices with salt.

Add garlic to the resulting mixture and mix everything thoroughly.

Transfer to an airtight jar and refrigerate.

We also offer a recipe for basil salt.

