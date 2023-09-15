Svan salt: how to prepare the famous Georgian seasoning at home
Svan salt is a universal seasoning that is traditionally used in Georgian cuisine. It is a dry mixture of spices, which is obtained by mixing table salt with crushed spices in certain proportions.
It has a rich spicy aroma and gives dishes a special sharpness and piquancy.
The main components of Svan salt are:
- The salt itself
- Utsho-suneli is a mixture of spices consisting of blue fenugreek, suneli hops, black pepper, coriander, marjoram, basil, thyme and parsley.
- Garlic.
Svan salt is used for cooking soups, sauces, meat and fish dishes, vegetable salads, marinades, as well as for salting.
Read also: An exquisite Georgian dish without gloom: a recipe for chashushuli in a slow cooker
A recipe for Svan salt from a professional chef from Batumi
Ingredients
- 2 Art. spoons of dried cilantro (coriander)
- 1 Art. a spoonful of cumin
- 1 full art. a spoonful of dried dill
- 1 Art. a spoonful of Utsho Suneli
- 1 Art. a spoonful of bitter dried red pepper
- 1 Art. spoon of Imereti saffron (can be replaced with dried marigolds)
- Garlic - 150 grams
- Coarse table salt - 6-7 tbsp. a spoon
Preparation:
Garlic cloves should be crushed in a mortar.
Separately mix all the spices with salt.
Add garlic to the resulting mixture and mix everything thoroughly.
Transfer to an airtight jar and refrigerate.
We also offer a recipe for basil salt.
If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!