A married couple finds a Viking-era grave while renovating their home in Norway

In Bude, Norway, a couple discovered a Viking-era grave more than a thousand years old while renovating their home.

According to TSN, Marianne Christiansen and her husband planned to insulate the floor, but found a mound of stones under it. While disassembling the stones, they found an object similar to a children's toy wheel and a large iron axe.

Read also: In Britain, an ice age ax of enormous size was discovered

The couple decided that it might be of historical significance and notified the Norwegian county administration in charge of cultural heritage.

Video of the day

When experts arrived on the scene, excavations began, and they found out that there was a Viking-era grave under the house. Archaeologist Martinus Haugli confirmed that the burial site dates back to the tenth century. The found artifacts were sent for research.

As a reminder, archaeologists have discovered clay evidence of the first kiss.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!