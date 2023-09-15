Superfood in Ukrainian: a recipe for dried viburnum

Viburnum can be prepared in any form: from jam to drying and curing. The recipe was shared by Shuba.

Ingredients:

Viburnum - 1 kg

Sugar - 250 g

Method of cooking:

Remove the berries from the bunches, wash, sort. Place in a pan and sprinkle with sugar and leave at room temperature for a day.

Drain the juice, sprinkle the berries again with the same amount of sugar and leave until the juice appears, boil it. Pour the remaining mass with hot syrup and leave for 3-5 minutes.

Strain the mixture through a sieve, spread the berries in a thin layer on a baking sheet and send at a temperature of 85 degrees for 30 minutes.

