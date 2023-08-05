Archaeology students found a rare wooden pocket sundial while excavating in the old city of Marburg, Germany. The artifact contained bronze parts.

According to the Phillips University of Marburg, the rarity, made of wood and bronze and barely larger than a matchbox, was made in the 14th century.

"It comes from the possession of a member of the late medieval reformist order of the Brothers of the Common Life (CRVC: Canonici Regulares Sancti Augustini Fratrum a Vita Communi). This order maintained a monastery building in the upper town of Marburg until 1527, which is the center of the excavations. Later, the Hessian landgrave and founder of the university, Philip, transferred the architectural ensemble to the university," the statement reads.

The head of the educational excavations, Professor Felix Teichner, called the discovery "sensational." According to him, it gives a clear picture of "the meeting of a high level of knowledge in astronomy and mathematics with specialized craftsmanship on the threshold from the Middle Ages to the modern era."

After this discovery, the university decided to organize an excursion to the excavation site.

