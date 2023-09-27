Stress at work: methods that will help you calm down quickly

Stress in the workplace is a common problem that can negatively affect health, productivity, and well-being. It's not easy to deal with, especially when you can't just go home and relax.

However, there are some simple and effective tips to help you take control of nervous tension. UAportal will tell you how to easily calm down in the workplace. By following these tips, you can make your working day more relaxed and productive.

Take buckwheat tea

The best remedy for nervous tension is chamomile, valerian root, lemon balm, and other herbs. However, they can make you feel drowsy. Therefore, it is better to take buckwheat tea at work. It has the same properties, but does not cause drowsiness.

Breathing

You should use various breathing practices. In addition, even a few deep breaths will do, they will help you get rid of emotional stress.

Warm up your legs

Take a walk in the fresh air if you have the opportunity. Fresh air will help you cope with tension and stress.

