Stress and dehydration : the most common causes of morning headaches

Morning headaches can be caused by both lack of sleep and stress. All of these affect our blood pressure, which causes headaches.

Lack of sleep

If you sleep less than 6 hours or more than 9 hours, you may get a headache. If you don't get enough sleep, your body is stressed and doesn't get the right amount of serotonin and melatonin. Sleeping for more than 9 hours causes the production of large amounts of adrenaline, which affects vascular tone.

Bruxism

Bruxism is nighttime teeth grinding. It leads to tension in the temporomandibular joint, which connects the lower jaw to the base of the skull. This leads to tension and headaches.

Dehydration

Dehydration causes an increase in blood pressure, which causes headaches. Drink enough water and the pain will go away.

Stress.

Or rather the lack of it. A drop in the level of stress hormones causes a sharp narrowing of blood vessels and the appearance of a headache. Avoid constant exposure to stress, because the body gets used to it and in the absence of stressors, it causes headaches.

Note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

