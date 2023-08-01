Stress and lack of sleep: five reasons for being overweight

British nutritionists have identified five main reasons that can cause excess weight in the body based on practical research.

The habit of "eating your problems". This is a common "disease" that has affected many people. However, eating is not the best way to calm your nerves. The website lady.tochka.net recommends finding alternative methods of calming down, such as physical activity, such as aerobics or boxing (especially useful if you feel resentful towards your partner), walking or cleaning.

Stress and lack of sleep. Nutritionists believe that constant stress, insufficient rest and a constant "comatose" state of the body cause a protective reaction that manifests itself in the accumulation of excess weight.

The influence of character. Scientists have concluded that a person's character can affect their weight. For example, active and temperamental people tend to have slim or thin figures, while phlegmatic personalities are more likely to gain weight.

Eating fast food and an unhealthy diet. If you mostly eat fast food, you are likely to be overweight.

The influence of the workplace.

Scientists have noted that being appointed to a managerial position can lead to weight gain. Perhaps this is due to the manager's desire to occupy a "significant place in society" that results is unnecessary pounds. In addition, low physical activity among executives can also contribute to weight gain.

