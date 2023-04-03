Holy week: What foods to avoid on each day?

Holy Week is one of the most important periods in the religious calendar for Christians. This week precedes Easter Sunday and is a time of repentance and preparation for the celebration of this festive event.

During Holy Week, there are food restrictions that are intended to help believers prepare for Easter. During this period, fasting Christians must abstain from certain foods.

What not to eat during Holy Week

The most obvious and well-known of the restrictions is the complete fast on Good Friday when no food other than water and bread is allowed. However, there are other days when food restrictions are somewhat less strict.

For example, on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of Holy Week, you cannot eat meat or dairy products. This is because, in the Old Testament, which is the basis of the Christian faith, these three days describe the events when Judas sold Jesus Christ for 30 silver coins.

In addition, on the Friday and Saturday of Holy Week, Christians should abstain from meat and minimize the amount of food they consume. These food restrictions help the faithful to focus on preparing for Easter and repenting of their sins. It is important to note that these restrictions are not mandatory for all Christians and may vary by denomination and region.

At the end of the week, Christians celebrate Palm Sunday, which is the beginning of Holy Week. On this day, willow branches and icons are traditionally prepared to commemorate the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

After Palm Sunday, food restrictions are eased and Christians can return to their normal habits. However, it is important to note that many Christians continue to observe food restrictions until Easter.

For those who are fasting during Holy Week, it is worth paying attention to a healthy diet that will provide enough nutrients and energy to maintain good health. It is recommended that you consult a nutritionist or a doctor for advice on how to eat a balanced diet and avoid health problems.

All those celebrating Holy Week, regardless of whether they observe food restrictions, should remember that this period is a time for self-discovery, preparation for Easter, and repentance.

What you can eat on each day of Holy Week

The Christian Holy Week is a period of fasting during which believers limit themselves to food and follow a strict diet. In order to avoid mistakes in fasting, it is worthwhile to plan a daily diet for each day of Holy Week in advance.

Bright Monday - on this day, you can eat raw vegetables and fruits, bread, nuts, honey. It is worth remembering that it is better to eat main meals in the evening because believers have the right to eat only once a day;

Holy Tuesday - raw fruits and vegetables, bread and nuts are allowed. You can add some honey if you have a sweet tooth;

- raw fruits and vegetables, bread and nuts are allowed. You can add some honey if you have a sweet tooth; Holy Wednesday - honey, nuts, bread, raw fruits and vegetables should make up the entire diet. Fatty foods and especially oil should be completely avoided;

- honey, nuts, bread, raw fruits and vegetables should make up the entire diet. Fatty foods and especially oil should be completely avoided; Maundy Thursday - honey, nuts, bread, raw fruits and vegetables are the main part of the diet. You can eat warm food, but it is better without oil. A small amount of wine is allowed. On this day, you can start preparing for Easter, for example, baking Easter cakes and dyeing eggs;

Good Friday is the day when it is better to completely refuse to eat and drink only water. However, it is important to mention that this recommendation can only be followed if you are confident in your health;

is the day when it is better to completely refuse to eat and drink only water. However, it is important to mention that this recommendation can only be followed if you are confident in your health; Holy Saturday - it is allowed to eat raw fruits and vegetables, bread, honey and nuts. You can even eat hot food, but it is better to avoid meat and other animal products;

- it is allowed to eat raw fruits and vegetables, bread, honey and nuts. You can even eat hot food, but it is better to avoid meat and other animal products; On Easter Sunday, believers can rejoice, eat and drink whatever they like, as this day is the biggest holiday for Christians. However, it is worth remembering to exercise moderation and frugality so as not to overeat.

